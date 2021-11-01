Teachers Build Relationships by Saying ‘Bye!'

Quitting time often brings joy whether from work or school. A group of teachers at Bear Creek Intermediate School in Keller are getting in on that joy by sending their students home in a unique way.

With signs and placards, noisemakers and special shirts the, "Bye! crew" works hard every day to make sure their students head home feeling loved.

It all started with one student, last year.

"Us four guys would sing 'Bye Caroline... bah bah bah' and it kind of grew to us saying bye to several other kids we knew and before long we would say goodbye to all the kids," teacher Hunter Pierce said.

Caroline is now at a new school but still grins ear to ear when asked about her former teachers and their special way of sending her home.

"It's kinda hard to put in words but it gives you something to look forward to at the end of the day," Caroline Bator said.

The teachers, all men, said it helps give the kids a fun male role model in their lives, and since being silly like this, they see kids opening up to them more in the classroom, realizing they're approachable, and improving their grades.

"It's a great responsibility to be a male teacher, numerous students every year tell me I'm the first male teacher they've ever had and I take that as a responsibility to give them a good impression," Rodney Baylor said.