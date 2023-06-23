Teacher uses origami to help students master math

Say the words 'summer school' and fun does not always come to mind, but like so many things these days summer school looks a lot different. Coppell High School's 9th-grade campus is teaching arithmetic in an art room.

"Do you know what origami means?" asked teacher May Voltz, of her students. "It's the art of folding paper"

With each fold, each design and crease, there's a real-world, real-life representation of math.

"Once you fold it, that's where the fractions come in, because you have one half, and then fold it again and you have one-fourth," explained Arlayah Bradford and Breigh Holguin, of their summer course in fractions.

The young ladies couldn't stop folding paper and perfecting their designs, right down to the millimeter.

"You're learning how to do origami and math at the same time you do fractions," said Bradford.

"If they missed a step they can unfold a little bit, look back at what they have, and refold it," said Voltz. "So much in math is doing and undoing and finding your way."

Art isn't easy, and it's not for everyone.

"I like solving problems, I mostly like multiplication problems," said student Kwabena Okyere-Boaten.

"Yes, it's a struggle but as they keep going and going, they get better at it," said Voltz. "They don't realize it but this has a far greater reward at the end."