Widespread Issues Reported With Online STAAR Testing

Teachers across North Texas are reporting problems issuing the STAAR test Tuesday morning.

The test, which is being administered online through a website from the Texas Education Agency, was crashing in several districts in Tarrant and Denton Counties.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Some schools were taking paper versions of the test and were without issue, but IT teams at the online schools were working Monday morning with TEA to try to remedy the issue.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD released a statement to parents Monday.

"We have been made aware of a systemwide outage of the Educational Testing System, which administers STAAR. According to the company, 'We are still investigating the reports of issues with the STAAR Online Testing Platform. We will send notice of a resolution as soon as possible. Students experiencing issues with completing their essay using speech-to-text can continue to respond to multiple-choice items.'"

All schools are expected to go online for testing this May.

The Fort Worth ISD issued the following statement Tuesday.

"Earlier today, districts across the state, including the Fort Worth ISD, experienced connectivity issues with the STAAR Online Testing Platform (SOTP). ETS (the test vendor) has been posting updates to the STAAR Assessment Management System dashboard every 10 minutes to keep districts apprised of the progress in resolving the issue. At this time, connectivity issues with the SOTP have not been resolved. Work is continuing, and an update with be provided by no later than early tomorrow. This issue impacts ONLY those FWISD students taking the online grade 4 Writing, grade 7 Writing, and English I. Thousands of other Fort Worth ISD students are continuing with the pencil and paper version of the tests, without interruption.

Updated information will be posted as it becomes available."

We're awaiting comment from a TEA spokesperson.