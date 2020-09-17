Carter In The Classroom

Focusing on unique things school districts are doing to help children succeed.
Texas Education Agency

2,344 Texas Students Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 According to TEA

By Wayne Carter

NBC 5 News

The Texas Education Agency has rolled out a new statewide COVID-19 dashboard where you can see statewide numbers for the virus in schools.

When unveiled on Thursday, the dashboard showed 2,344 students currently learning on-campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

The TEA said an estimated 1.1 million students have been on campus for instruction or activities since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

Carter In The Classroom

Focusing on unique things school districts are doing to help children succeed.

education Sep 15

Some Classes Harder to Teach in the COVID World

Community ISD Sep 10

Middle School in Collin County Shut Down After Significant School Population Quarantined

The dashboard also shows there were 2,175 total on-campus staff cases of COVID-19 out of a total of 800,078 total staff.

Starting next week, users will be able to see COVID-19 numbers district by district as they bring more features of the new site online.

The site is updated weekly, not daily like some schools are already doing on their own sites. However, the TEA site gives you one place to see COVID-19 cases from school to school and districts all across the state.

You can see the TEA dashboard by clicking here.

This article tagged under:

Texas Education Agency
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us