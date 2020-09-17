2,344 Texas Students Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 According to TEA

The Texas Education Agency has rolled out a new statewide COVID-19 dashboard where you can see statewide numbers for the virus in schools.

When unveiled on Thursday, the dashboard showed 2,344 students currently learning on-campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

The TEA said an estimated 1.1 million students have been on campus for instruction or activities since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

The dashboard also shows there were 2,175 total on-campus staff cases of COVID-19 out of a total of 800,078 total staff.

Starting next week, users will be able to see COVID-19 numbers district by district as they bring more features of the new site online.

The site is updated weekly, not daily like some schools are already doing on their own sites. However, the TEA site gives you one place to see COVID-19 cases from school to school and districts all across the state.

You can see the TEA dashboard by clicking here.