Texas Education Agency

TEA Expands Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard to Include Campus Data

By Wayne Carter

Parents have a new tool to get more reliable coronavirus data in schools. The Texas Education Agency's expanded COVID-19 dashboard gives parents one place to compare numbers campus to campus, using the same criteria. The state data is compiled by schools and health departments to show the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas Schools.

The TEA had a dashboard up and running for several weeks but it didn't include campus data until now.

The move comes after many parents and even educators expressed concerns about how districts were reporting cases on district websites.

Schools were using their own criteria to determine whether a child should be included in their case count, and it could differ from district to district.

The statewide data used the same qualifiers and will be updated weekly on Fridays starting later this month.

You can access the new dashboard, here.

