Carter In The Classroom

Focusing on unique things school districts are doing to help children succeed.
coronavirus

Students Return to Class During COVID-19 Surge

By Wayne Carter

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The teachers at Lakeview Elementary in Trophy Club showed up early Wednesday morning to welcome students back with waves and smiles.

They're getting back to the routine and focused on learning but for Michelle Lunday the day was tough.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Her son has been learning virtually and this was his first day in the building in 670 days.

"We made the decision he would come back after he had the vaccine and we've had that he needs to be here," she said. "He needs people who know how to teach."

Carter In The Classroom

Focusing on unique things school districts are doing to help children succeed.

covid-19 testing Jan 3

Districts Begin COVID-19 Testing Before Kids, Teachers Return to Class

coronavirus pandemic Dec 31, 2021

Parents Concerned About COVID-19 Outbreaks as Kids Return to School

Keeping kids in the classroom was the priority in almost every district. Schools are still working to fight academic declines. 

"When we did remote learning it was so hard to connect with the kids," said teacher Shannon Davis. "I'm excited to be back and I'm excited we didn't close down like some of the other people."

Lancaster ISD went all virtual this week. Like many others, they wanted students and teachers tested before going back.

"What we learned over the holiday break is that individuals were not able to get into testing sites," said Kimberly Simpson, spokeswoman, Lancaster ISD.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCarter in the classroomnorthwest isd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us