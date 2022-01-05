Students Return to Class During COVID-19 Surge

The teachers at Lakeview Elementary in Trophy Club showed up early Wednesday morning to welcome students back with waves and smiles.

They're getting back to the routine and focused on learning but for Michelle Lunday the day was tough.

Her son has been learning virtually and this was his first day in the building in 670 days.

"We made the decision he would come back after he had the vaccine and we've had that he needs to be here," she said. "He needs people who know how to teach."

Keeping kids in the classroom was the priority in almost every district. Schools are still working to fight academic declines.

"When we did remote learning it was so hard to connect with the kids," said teacher Shannon Davis. "I'm excited to be back and I'm excited we didn't close down like some of the other people."

Lancaster ISD went all virtual this week. Like many others, they wanted students and teachers tested before going back.

"What we learned over the holiday break is that individuals were not able to get into testing sites," said Kimberly Simpson, spokeswoman, Lancaster ISD.