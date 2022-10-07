Students' Love Of Language Leads Them To Try Something New

Whether it's Spanish, French, or English learning a new language can be super tough. Students in one North Texas school are not just learning something new, but learning it to help others in the community.

It's kind of like there's something in the water at Arbor Creek Middle School in Carrollton, which is part of Lewisville Independent School District.

"I know English, Spanish and Romanian," declared one student. "I know four languages right now and want a fifth," declared another.

They got one, ASL or American Sign Language. Teachers were encouraged to start more clubs and even though Karen Reed knew nothing about how to sign, she always wanted to.

"I'm not the teacher, we're all teachers and we're all learners," said Reed.

They meet super early in the morning, before school, and even though nothing's more precious to a junior high student than sleep, the room is packed.

"My great grandfather was getting a little older he was starting to not hear things as well," said Charlotte Magee, a student in the club. "I was hearing things about his life but I wasn't able to communicate with him."

Charlotte and a friend invited their older sisters who sign to help lead everyone.

The class that should be silent, is anything but, and the things you do hear, well, make you feel good about the future.

"I feel like I'm doing art with my hands," said student Harini Kumar.

"One girl said 'I'd like to be a social worker when I grow up and I'd like to be able to use this,'" added Reed.

They're learning and laughing, and have been spotted signing to each other all through the day. Whatever's in the water here, makes you want to take a big sip.

