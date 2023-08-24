Students in Dallas ISD will be using new program to help improve reading skills this school year

Not that long ago, teachers watched some students struggle to read and write at Anson Jones Elementary.

"Students who I never heard them talk, now I hear their voices," said Guilda Quintero, a teacher, at the school.

Teachers credit a new school-wide focus on curriculum and a learning platform that moves the needle and makes it fun.

It's called Amplify.

"Sixth graders, they don't like reading. But once they have to do it on computers and use technology, that's engagement," said Quintero.

Students spoke to us about the program and almost all seemed to not just enjoy using it but were proud of their success.

"It's like an online app where like, it's about like reading. By now. We're doing like reading. We're making like sentences and stuff," said Rudy Sanchez.

In class, the technology pulls out certain passages and lines, asks questions and prompts discussion.

It finds content kids like to read and keeps pushing them further at home.

"It's like you highlight something and then you write more details about it. Like if it says the food looks not like if the food looks bad, you just say it smelled bad or it tasted bad because, of course, you've seen it in you know," said Alexa Zapata, student.

Dallas ISD superintendent Stephanie Elizalde says she's asking schools to dive into the program because it does a good job of helping to meet each student where they are... and that's her push this school year... not state achievement tests.

"Students would be able to receive the same high-level curriculum with supports for students who may need it and extensions for students who may need it. And then in the end, when we do that, well, truthfully, the test will take care of itself," said Elizalde.

Students say they're definitely working at a faster pace and realize how much they're mastering the material.

"It corrects me on my writing. And, and now I can like type faster and all that stuff. And I'm only, like three days in, and it's easy now," said Angelina Dominquez

Whether it lasts long-term and really improves test scores is something the district is betting on.