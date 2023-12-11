Students get help accessing internet and owning a computer to help prepare for life after high school

COVID-19 taught us a lot of things, including just how many students in North Texas schools didn't have computers and internet access at home. And even now, students in schools are still struggling without the internet to help with homework and their careers.

A nonprofit is looking to help students in need of technology and teach skills all at the same time.

As long as many kids can remember, people have asked, what do you want to do when you grow up?

Well, there's a class at Skyline High School that encourages them to chase it. It's called Career Prep and is all focused on what comes next after high school.

"It opens up a door for us to be able to show people what we want to do and make money while doing it," said Alexander Villalba, who is making a website for a barber shop he'd like to open.

"I'm trying to get into college, for real estate, this could be a side hustle," said Villalba.

He and his classmates use software and programs to help them envision a business and market it. There's a problem though.

Southeast Dallas is an internet desert, where many families not only don't have a computer but also don't have internet access at home. So students get stuck after they graduate and Dallas ISD takes that computer back.

"I didn't grow up with money, I grew up with 4 siblings, two cousins in one apartment, my parents, my aunt, uncle."

The nonprofit company Compudopt has stepped in giving each one of these students a laptop loaded with programs to help them grow their business, a hot spot so they can work at home where they may not have internet, and best of all when the year is over, and they complete the class, they get to keep the device and internet access.

"This gives me a big jump in my career, I didn't know nothing about marketing, I didn't know nothing about entrepreneurship, it just helps me boost my business," said Anastasia Morales, a student.

Skyline is the only school to have this unique partnership, in an area with one of the greatest needs, helping turn those longtime dreams into real-life professions.