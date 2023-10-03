Student participation is one of the secrets to Rosemont Upper School's Blue Ribbon win

Five North Texas schools were named Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education a few weeks ago. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes the 400 best in the nation, known for improving their scores and doing so in a creative way.

Rosemont Upper School in Oak Cliff was one such winner.

You better not blink in Kadisha Cain’s 7th-grade science class. She and her students switch things up by the minute.

"So we are moving around, I hear a lot, we talk, we move, and they're learning in the process. It's a high-energy class, and I just feed off of it," said Cain.

From a game show quizzing them on yesterday’s material to burning a piece of paper and talking about the chemical reactions taking place, students tell us hands-on labs are key here.

"That really gives us like an understanding of what we're getting into. And then with that, we already have an idea of what the lesson is going to be about. So it can make the lesson a little bit more easier for us," said Alexander Vergera.

On the day we visited, the students were taking apples, and dropping different liquids on them to see how they react. They were asked what does water do to the apple versus lemon juice.

The students worked in small groups and had to share ideas

"High-five the person you’re closest to and tell them your big idea," Cain shouted out to her students at one point.

I told you not to blink because right in the middle of the science lesson they stop for two minutes and talk about each other, in a good way. They discuss what they need from one another to be successful, both in and outside of the classroom.

It’s all designed to create a culture here that’s nonstop, educational and supportive. Cain says it’s not so much what they’re teaching but who.

"Their interests and science has motivated me to just dig deeper, and take it to the next level with them," she said.