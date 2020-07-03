State Guidance for School Districts Uncertain as Fall Approaches

School districts across North Texas are starting to roll out first drafts of what learning will look like in the fall.

Some districts are making the call on their own after waiting for guidelines from state leaders that never came.

TAKE MY KIDS BACK!!! It's been the battle cry of so many parents who struggled to teach their kids at home.

"I love my kids but they've changed math, I can't do the math they want me to do," said mother Renee Knight.

As much as she hoped to send her kids back to school to tackle math, she's seen the rising number of COVID cases and little details as to how schools are going to keep kids safe if they return to the building.

"I'm pushing hardcore for virtual learning which terrifies me because I didn't do well at it in the spring," said Knight.

Most school districts are providing little to no details on in-person safety saying the state keeps promising guidelines that just aren't coming.

Dallas ISD and Rockwall ISD are giving some glimpses at their own ideas created without state guidance.

In Rockwall, it's reduced movement/changing classes in the building and moving lunch to the classroom among other changes.

In Dallas, it's plexiglass shields and safety barriers for students and teachers.

States across America are revealing plans where smaller groups of students would go to school part of the day. In Texas, it's still unclear.

A spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abbott said statewide guidelines would be issued this week. But we still wait and parents once supportive of going back to school, now aren't so sure.

Many district leaders tell NBC 5 they have plans in place but are holding off on releasing them, hoping at any moment the Texas Education Agency will issue some type of guidelines as promised. TEA tells us they have no announcements ready just yet.