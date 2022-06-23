STAAR Results Show How North Texas Districts Ranked in High School Performance

This school year the pressure was on. Teachers and students were empowered to buckle down and get to work.

It's because standardized testing last year showed students knew much less than they did before the pandemic.

There were longer class days and extra assignments -- all in hopes when students took the STAAR test this year the numbers would go up.

Algebra I scores in Dallas ISD this year showed 33% of students did not meet expectations. That number was 34% last year.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Scores show 67% are approaching the expectations, up from 66% last year, with improvements for students meeting and mastering math, up 9% and 10% respectively.

In the Arlington ISD, Algebra scores were better compared to 2021. Thirty-six percent did not meet expectations this year, compared to 41% last year.

It was the same in the Fort Worth ISD, which saw 53% of students not meeting expectations in 2021 down to 46% this year.

"If they were in sixth grade, if they were in high school, they were getting that grade level, that course, instruction every day at grade level expectation," said Marcey Sorensen, the assistant superintendent of instruction for Fort Worth ISD.

Across the board in the cities and the suburbs, students seemed for the most part to be trending in the right direction.

School leaders will be analyzing this data to know what's working and what's not and which subjects need more attention than others.

"One of the things we've done in high school is implement a Reading I and Reading II course that compliments our English I and English II course for students who needed additional reading support," said Sorensen.

If you would like to look at the scores for your district, click here.