Hands on science lessons help 90% of students in one class meet STAAR expectations

One of the highest-performing classrooms is in one of the highest-performing schools in Fort Worth ISD.

Students have been working in groups to design and engineer gadgets and gizmos that operate using the science skills they've learned in class.

Energy, it's all over Daggett Elementary in Fort Worth ISD.

All this school year, Sarahy Cruz's class has been studying the different types of energy out there and how we can make it useful.

"The batteries are a chemical energy, but then this turns into electrical," said Santos Nava, a student in the class.

Santos and his classmates are making robots, but they're quick to tell you they're really making circuits with some squiggly eyes added on.

"It's like, showing you how, like, mechanical energy works by using itself," said Ariana Herrera. "When you put the motor on, it's gonna, like, start moving. So then it's like, gonna start drawing and stuff."

Cruzs' version of the robot took the energy from the batteries and directed it to the motor to the propeller to move the robot squiggly eyes and all to accomplish the goal and make art.

The kids had to do the same thing and that had hiccups with the propeller placement, but some of them made the robot perform even better.

"They are able to take like, not just the content that's on paper, but I see that their imagination is they're so creative," said Cruz. "We actually saw a huge improvement in our science test scores. I don't remember the exact number, but we definitely had double-digit games from the previous years in our science test scores."

Santos wants to be an aerospace engineer and Ariana a science teacher, just like Ms Cruz.

They confidently said they already knew the science behind all this but said taking what they know and having some fun with it and that makes coming to Daggett Elementary each day that much better.