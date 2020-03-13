Schools Work To Send Students Home With Meals Over Spring Break

Students heading home for spring break from Texans Can Academy are coming back with more than just homework. They're bringing back food.

Through a partnership with Trader Joe’s, the students get food to take home over spring break.

It’s to help those students stay fed since they won’t get meals at school over break.

It’s even more important with the current coronavirus scare.

“All the food is gone and people going crazy,” said student Robert Heard.

“The extra food matters because you never know what people are going through.”

The school actually provides meals year round due to the need.

”They won’t tell you. They just say my stomach hurts and they don’t know those are stomach pains because they’re hungry,” said social worker Pamela Nunez.

Dallas ISD bagged up lunches too Friday.

They’re opening up schools around the area where students will be able to get a takeout meal to go.

“We would have liked to have done more,” said DISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa.

“At this point the students will have to come get the food.“

No matter the source. The students were appreciative as they head home and prepare to stay indoors and stay healthy.