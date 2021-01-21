Schools Turn To Air Scrubbers To Fight COVID-19

Schools around North Texas are turning to technology to help them keep their campus COVID-19 free.

Cedar Hill ISD purchased air scrubbers for the campus clinics and isolation rooms. These are the places students go when they start to feel sick on campus. It created an issue with COVID-19 because students who had a stomach ache or allergies were in areas that potentially could have been recently occupied by a student with COVID-19.

Schools were spraying and trying to keep a scenario like that from playing out, but have been concerned about how much of the virus was in nurse's offices and isolation rooms and how to keep everyone, including the nurses safe.

Cedar Hill invested in the technology saying to help them battle the virus in the one part of campus that sees germs the most.

"It's to filter the air, lessen the effects hopefully, it's supposed to break down the particles to clean the air better so we have better airflow. so beneficial for both staff and students," said Pamela Reese-Taylor, Health Services Director in Cedar Hill ISD.

Cedar Hill is not the only school with the scrubbers. IM Terrell Performing Arts School in Fort Worth received a donation of air scrubbers and they too are placing them around campus to help keep the air cleaner for staff and students.

There are different opinions out there from scientists about how effective they all are but both districts are happy to put them in use in hopes it helps keep the campus safe.

