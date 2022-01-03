Schools Begin COVID-19 Testing Before Returning To Classroom

The omicron variant has quickly pulled North Texans back to where they've been before, staffing shortages due to sick workers, hospitals nearing capacity and the governor calling for help.

Now North Texans prepare to send their children to school, in a state where masks aren't required.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Districts are left to figure out safety protocols on their own.

"I think that was the most scary part, how fast it can spread being with family for the holiday," said Cassandra Lott Woods, Assistant Principal, Ed Walker Middle School.

She stood in line Monday with many of her colleagues getting tested to make sure they're safe before they go back to the classroom.

"We're all really concerned. We trust in the leadership of the school, the superintendent," Woods said.

Dallas ISD is urging parents to also bring their kids to be tested before they come back to class.

Uplift Education is doing the same thing, at a testing clinic Tuesday.

"We're doing everything in our power to keep our classrooms learning and keep everyone happy and safe while they're learning," said Yasmin Bhatia, CEO, Uplift Education.

Both Uplift and Dallas ISD will offer more testing once school reopens Wednesday.

"All of our campuses have received their own testing equipment and kits to perform the tests on-site," said Robyn Harris, spokeswoman, Dallas ISD.

The fear that parents won't show is real, Lancaster ISD didn't take the risk. They're going entirely virtual this week and offering testing later in the week.