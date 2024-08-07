School voucher fight felt on North Texas school campuses as districts cope with less money from state leaders

There's something kind of rhythmic, routine, for educators heading back to class. This year as it's been increasingly so, lately, things don't follow that same familiar path.

"We're moving into a school year where we've all had to make pretty significant budget cuts and thinking through how that impacts the people that show up in front of kids every day," said Olivia Santos, Principal, Solar Prep for Girls, a school in Dallas ISD.

She says administration often shields teachers and principals from the brunt of budget issues, but this year she feels it, not being able to hire the aides she needs. She knows teachers feel it too and says it's just another stumbling block.

"What it's going to take to continue to make teaching a lucrative career, right and make teachers want to show up every day, because, you know, in most other occupations right now, you get a flexible day, a half day, you know, work from home day. And so thinking through how do we make a job where you do need to show up," said Santos.

There's less money because as we all know, the cost of living is higher these days. but Governor Greg Abbott refuses to give schools more state money to meet the higher needs , until lawmakers approve school vouchers in Texas.

It's meant districts like Carroll ISD has had to put buildings up for sale, and Dallas ISD make cuts to programs they offer.

Abbott's tough talk may be turning the tide. only 49% of Texans overall, supported vouchers last year, that' numbers now up more than 15 percent according to pollsters from the University of Houston .

Now public school districts are focusing more on stacking up their performance against charters.

Fort Worth ISD's Superintendent Angelica Ramsey has faced increased competition not just from charter schools popping up in Tarrant County, but business leaders backing the work they're doing.

While some charters out perform publics, this year's test scores showed ISD's are beating charters too.

"We have to fight for our students that are in our boundaries to attend Fort Worth ISD schools, I think the best way to do that is to provide a high quality education for students," said Ramsey.

It's a job that's harder with less money, more competition for teachers, and if you believe the polls growing sentiment in favor of charters, still the educators we heard from say, it's a must.

"We have to focus on how to get everyone reinvested in public education, I think that's the most important issue we face as a group moving into this year, living in Texas, making sure that, you know, we're really funding public education in a way that exemplifies what we want for the future of our students," said Santos.

Governor Abbott is believed to have the votes needed to pass vouchers, but there's still pushback from lawmakers on bringing it to the table in the first place.

This could drag on again, meaning teachers will go longer without getting the funding districts say is beyond overdue.