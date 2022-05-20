School Teaches Engineering While Helping Others

When a school is lucky enough to have a former engineer in the classroom you go big.

At Trinity Christian Academy, former engineer Lisa Wong teaches her senior honors students how to take all the skills they've learned in engineering and put it to good use.

"A big part of this is to teach them what the world is like and with their creativity, they can make the world a better place," said Wong.

The students started the semester by meeting an 8-year-old born with spina bifida.

"Right when the project launches we go to their house to see how he gets from toilet to bathtub, where he plays," said Wong. "We sit down and play legos with him to see how he functions."

The kids then get to work collaborating and coming up with ways they can help design and build things to make that boy's life better.

Student Ben Francis' group came up with a bench to help at bath time.

"We were able to add storage underneath to add his jammies and supplies and other things he needed there," said Francis.

"The only problems we had were conflicting ideas, we have a lot of big dreamers in our group it was hard to balance executing an idea," said Jenna Lowery, another student in the program.

The students had to agree on what they could tackle and deal with how to do it within a $300 budget in the middle of a pandemic.

"We would order it and know it would be coming later but then we didn't get the right part and we don't have time to order, so we have to go looking in town to find the part we need," said Francis.

They stayed motivated knowing someone was counting on them to, not just finish the project, but get it right.

"It made the whole project more personable, added Lowery. "It makes you realize the effort you're putting into it will pay off."