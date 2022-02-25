School Teaches African-American History Using Textbook That Goes Beyond Slavery and Segregation

Some of the students sitting and learning in Ronnie Nichols' class aren't even enrolled.

They're drawn here during lunch periods and study halls, by the low lighting, and soft sounds of music from the Harlem Rennaissance playing while students study and research African Americans many of us have never even heard about.

Student KayKay Fleming is studying African-American's role in the hair care industry, she says up until now she never knew all the positive contributions Black Americans made to our history.

"The [old] textbooks you were just reading and reading about slavery but in [the new] books we got, we're reading about the things we did, what we contributed, you know, the good side of it," said Fleming.

She's referring to Black History 365, an Arlington-based company, aiming to improve how black history is taught. It's written by former educators, coaches, and business professionals and aims to teach kids in more detail.

"No one really went in-depth, spent a lot of time talking about the civil rights movement, slavery, but nothing about our worth," said Walter Milton, one of the authors of the book.

At a time when race in school is controversial, they detailed time and energy spent on objectivity.

"We don't mince words, but we don't ever tip our hand in terms of what we think," said Joel Freeman, author. "We want this to be something that invites students, educators, parents — everybody — to be critical thinkers."

The book also tackles topics they call "elephant in the room" encouraging conversation about issues often ignored, for being hot topics.

The Crowley Independent School District is using it as part of a new course that's state-approved and tackles African American studies.

Several districts across the state have purchased the books and plan to use them in some way in the classroom.