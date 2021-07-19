Carter In The Classroom

Focusing on unique things school districts are doing to help children succeed.
masks

School Leaders Look for State Guidance as Doctors Recommend Mask Mandates for School

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered no mask mandates in government buildings in May

By Wayne Carter

NBC 5 News

The American Academy of Pediatrics announced an opinion that all children should wear masks in school even those who are vaccinated. But, are masks headed back to public schools this fall? 

The group of doctors say too few students are vaccinated to get rid of masks and it’s too hard for schools to police who does and doesn’t have the vaccine. But in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott (R) has outlawed mask mandates in all government buildings. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Doug Williams, President, Texas Association of School Administrators and superintendent of Sunnyvale Independent School District said when you have doctors and others weighing in saying it’s not safe, not healthy, it alarms parents.   

Carter In The Classroom

Focusing on unique things school districts are doing to help children succeed.

lewisville isd Jul 16

Lewisville ISD Teacher Reassigned After Yearbook Cover Controversy

Carter in the classroom Jul 15

School Building Facelift Part of Plan to Raise Student Performance

Williams said school leaders worry parents will threaten to keep their kids home further complicating efforts to improve student performance.

There are also concerns that teachers won’t want to be in the building, despite the mounting evidence that in-person learning is the better way.

“This opinion complicates things just from the standpoint that parents not just in Sunnyvale but across the state will be leaning into medical opinions and it’s something school districts and the Department of Health and the Governor’s office at least need to revisit,” said Williams.

School districts are waiting to hear from TEA and the governor’s office on whether his declaration that masks are banned might or could change as the delta variant ramps up and more health officials call for mask mandates.

This article tagged under:

maskstexascoronavirus pandemicschoolsvaccinations
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us