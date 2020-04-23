School District Hopes to Redirect Money To Purchase Laptops For All Students

DeSoto mom Barlaine Elijah said the family's single laptop computer is getting a solid workout these days.

It's being shared by herself and her three kids who are all trying to work from home.

"You were only allowed to get one and they would access the needs after that," said Elijah. "I have this one I'm working with and this isn't enough.

Her complaint is a common one.

A few weeks back we ran across this family of 10 students sharing three laptops and that too just wasn't working.

"Unfortunately we didn't have enough devices to give every single student," said

Ben Mackey, Desoto ISD Chief of Research. Mackey said the district handed out more than 1500 laptops, and principals have a few more left to help parents where sharing isn't working.

Even better, Mackey said he's found a solution to fix the laptop problem for good.

"We've already been able to identify a million dollars in funding we can repurpose specifically to bring us to a one to one system. Our technology department is moving ahead and pricing out what that looks like for every kid," he said.

There's money in the bank for after school care. DeSoto got permission from the federal government to use it to buy more computers.

Mackey believes it's enough to give every child in DeSoto ISD their own device, but it won't happen until the fall which is frustrating to parents.