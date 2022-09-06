Robb Elementary Honored by DFW Schools on Uvalde CISD's First Day

At Manuel Jara Elementary in Fort Worth, students walked in Tuesday decked out in maroon and white --- just like students and teachers all across the state.

The colors are those of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. Texas schools are feeling a need to do something to stand with the district on their first day back to school but are being cautious about what they say to students.

"A lot of them it differs for the exposure to what happened, the families really lead a lot of what they know regarding the situation," said Angelica Castaneda, Manuel Jara Elementary principal. "They know they're here and supporting Uvalde but not all of them know the details of what was happening at the time."

The Fort Worth ISD will stand in solidarity with the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District on Tuesday, September 6, as Uvalde students return to class for the first time since the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. pic.twitter.com/60N89GrjNz — Fort Worth Independent School District (@FortWorthISD) September 5, 2022

Teachers and counselors are talking one-on-one with students who have questions or need support. Fort Worth ISD is also talking to parents about the steps they're taking to keep schools safer, after the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

"We started last year with our high schools training our administrators and other leaders on campus," said

Karen Molinar, interim superintendent, Fort Worth ISD.

Molinar said the district and the Fort Worth Police Department partnered up to talk about training for staff members and really started sharing in detail how they would together if the unthinkable would occur.

"They shared with us what would be their strategy coming into our school. We know what we would do but it's having that two-way communication about what would the Fort Worth Police Department come in and do and how do they want us to respond and react," she added.

Teachers said everyone is more vigilant and that there is no better way to honor the lives lost at Robb Elementary than to do their part to help ensure what happened in Uvalde doesn't happen again.

