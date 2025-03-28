Back from Spring Break, teachers are reviewing past material as the STAAR test comes closer for students in North Texas, but there's one classroom in Richardson ISD where that review is anything but boring.

At Big Springs Elementary, fifth graders are reviewing their science lessons in a pretty big way.

"We're testing out effect and force for balloon rockets and stuff like that," said one student.

From charting out the Earth's revolution around the sun to racing cars down different types of ramps to simulate gravity.

"Every assignment that we do has something fun to do with it, even if it's a paper assignment, it has something fun with it," they told us.

This is a science review like no other. There's even dessert, layers of graham crackers and candy that remind them of sedimentary rocks.

And as active and creative as all these science stations are, the students will tell you it's really not the most fun thing about science class.

"There are some really creative Schram's I haven't seen before," said one student.

What's a Schram?

The many different personalities of their teacher Greg Schram, who comes to class every day in a different costume and state of mind. There's the math scientist, the superhero, the pirate and the nerd.

"I love the look on the kids' faces when they're engaged, they're on task and we can take that learning a little bit further, which is easy to do when they're comfortable and I'm silly," said Schram.

From the characters to the content, the students couldn't be more engaged, and more importantly, proficient in their work.

They'll all tell you the secret is connection. Mr. Schram is a product of Richardson ISD, giving back at the place he learned and designing lesson plans that are out of this world.