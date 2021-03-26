Carter In The Classroom

Focusing on unique things school districts are doing to help children succeed.
Immigration

Retired Teachers and Dallas ISD Administrators Volunteer to Teach Migrant Teens From Border

Watch Interview With Dallas ISD's Deputy Superintendent

By Wayne Carter

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Federal and local officials continue to assist approximately 1,500 unaccompanied minors from Central America being held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

Reports from staff inside the building are that the group of 12 - 14-year-old boys were largely left to "entertain themselves" rotating through minimal to almost no activities to keep them occupied.

This week volunteers from Dallas ISD and catholic charities began teaching lessons to the boys. Groups of retired teachers, and central office staff, used leftover packets from the early days of the pandemic to give the students educational lessons.

Susana Cordova, the Deputy Superintendent for Dallas ISD spoke with Education Reporter Wayne Carter about how difficult it was watching such young children sit alone in the convention center.

You can see the full interview Monday on NBC 5 News.

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationCarter in the classroomKay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center
