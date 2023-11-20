Public schools taking applications for in-house school choice programs

When it comes to education in Texas, school looks nothing like it used to. Whether public or private, neighborhood campus or a special one, there are options on how to educate your kids.

"We have over 100 options that come with really great opportunities for our students," said Nancy Bernardino, Executive Director of Transformation and Innovation for Dallas Independent School District. "I think one of our things that we are committed to is making sure that our students have a pathway, one to have a well-paying career, but then also to be able to serve within the Dallas community."

Public schools have long offered many programs as alternatives to traditional campuses. I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and Visual Performing Arts in Fort Worth has classes in engineering and robotics; paired with dance, and theater. Students at D.A. Hulcy STEAM Middle School in Dallas have students in middle school doing massive science experiments and earning credits early.

Parents can choose different types of schools that may be a better fit for their kids rather than your zoned neighborhood option.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"You don't really have to look anywhere else, everything is right here in Fort Worth for you. And again, it does not matter if you live in the district or outside of the district with a gold seal, you can be assigned and attend any campus, " said Jacqueline Navarrete, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives, Fort Worth Independent School District.

Right now both Dallas and Fort Worth ISD are holding open houses to show off their “choice programs” gaming classes and certifications in different careers. In Fort Worth, you’ll find many career-centric opportunities like the journalism program at Southwest High School where students not only put on a newscast but work in the field covering news.

Dallas ISD expanded many of its programs --- finding success and parent interest in Montessori options, they added more, and post-pandemic when some students did better working from home, they decided to keep that on the table --- at the hybrid school kids work part of the week in the building and part of the week at home.

Dallas and Fort Worth are both taking applications and encouraging parents to look at the choices they have within the public school arena to find the best fit for their child.

"So just learning and coming into your schools and seeing what they have to offer. I think there's an opportunity for every family to find their best-fit school," said Bernardino.

Dallas ISD is holding a virtual meeting on their choice options on December 2, you can get information on the district website.

Fort Worth ISD has information online and their applications are due around the same time.