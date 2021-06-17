Parents of students in the Fort Worth ISD are weighing in on the district's plans to hold graduation outdoors this year. They say the weather is impacting the ceremony.

There's something unmistakable about the moment your child graduates, completing a huge education milestone.

This year, struggling through the pandemic made it just that much sweeter and sweatier.

Fort Worth ISD's outdoor graduation ceremonies have parents like Michelle Franke hot under the collar.

"With the weather the way it is we're asking for people to be put into dangerous environments," said Franke.

Michelle's daughter Rose is graduating from Benbrook High School Friday night. The forecast is calling for temperatures in the 90's and thanks to the pandemic, the district planned all graduations outdoors.

"The governor reduced all the restrictions for the state weeks ago," said Franke. "Why didn't Fort Worth ISD pivot at that time."

Fort Worth ISD understands the concerns and says they will live stream the graduation to those who want to avoid the heat, and have cold water, misting devices and cooling stations with medical personnel at the ready.

Michelle wants to watch her daughter in person, not on a screen and with COVID numbers dramatically lower, and vaccines readily available, she doesn't understand why the district can't pivot back and move the ceremonies inside.

Graduations are also later this year because the school year started later and everything shifted further back due to the pandemic, pushing the ceremonies into the hotter weather.