Parents Form Group Wanting More Details on In-Person Learning Safety Plans

Like students in Prosper and Forney, in just a few short days students in Keller ISD will head back to the classroom.

Some parents and educators are asking more questions about what the district will do to keep them safe.

Courtney Mullaney is worried about her husband, who is a teacher.

"I don't know if he will have paper towels, to clean desks, when teachers are entering and exiting the room changing classes," she said.

Mullaney is part of North Texans for Safety in Schools, a Facebook page where parents are asking Keller ISD to share more about safety plans on campus.

The district put out an A to Z back to school plan outlining everything from social distancing and PPE's to procedures for how to handle COVID.

Parents reached out to NBC 5 worried about HVAC systems spreading the virus, water fountains, and teachers asking about PPE.

"It's a lot about the flow of information and making sure we're not prepared and TEA gave us the ability to do online for four weeks, it's OK to use that," said Mullaney.

Keller ISD wouldn't do an interview with NBC 5 saying they were focused on preparing for the start of school. A spokeswoman did say the district would have PPE in place in every school campus by the first day of school, water fountains would be cleaned regularly, and the district increased filters from a Merv 8 to a Merv 10 to better filter the air.

Mullaney said many of the parents in their group will be keeping kids at home, but want them to return to the classroom and the more information the district can provide will help them feel more comfortable taking those steps.

"I want to send my kids to school. I know they benefit, I just want it to be safe. I think that's the perspective of many in our group," said Mullaney.