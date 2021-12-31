Parents Concerned About COVID-19 Outbreaks as Kids Return to School

The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in record numbers just as school is set to return from the holiday break.

Emails are starting to go home to parents this week in several districts.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Uplift Education is asking parents to come to campus on Tuesday and get their kids tested for COVID-19.

The Fort Worth Independent School District pushing their vaccines clinics for their students.

Richardson Independent School District asks parents to self-report symptoms to the school nurse.

It's not what Richardson ISD parent Meredith Potyondy wanted to hear.

"So RISD has ended virtual, it's not an option anymore and they've ended mask mandates for all the schools. And I know for certain there has been a COVID outbreak among the anti-masking parents in my kids' school and I know for certain they're still gathering and so one can only surmise they're going to be coming to school next week with COVID," said Potyondy.

Cooks Children's says the number of COVID-19 cases among kids has quadrupled from slightly more than 5% to more than 25%. Doctors are worried those numbers will keep growing due to the usual spikes we see during the holidays.

Many parents don't expect schools to act until they have to.

"I think the only way that they'll react to it is once they see the numbers and once they see the staff affected and the teachers affected, but I attended a lot of board meetings and if it's not a higher-up mandate it's not happening," said Karen Rojas, a parent in the Plano Independent School District.

Most districts have not shared much about changes or plans to increase safety protocols as of yet. Two parents told us they're hopeful their county judge will step in.

"The kids need to be in school and the only way we can do that really safely is for universal masking, and the parents who are like 'well you can send your child to school in a mask,' great that's not how the science works. We all know that, we're two years into this," said Blair Taylor, a parent in Richardson ISD.

Texas has returned students to school without masks and without many large outbreaks for most of the year; most other districts large and small appear to be staying on that same course.