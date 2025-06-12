It’s summer school, with a skid, cars screeching tires, as teens wake up early on Saturday morning to get lessons on everything from how to take care of your car to how to save a life when seconds count.

Samantha McCall got her license last year and is still getting her confidence going behind the wheel.

"If something bad happens, we need to be able to handle it. We're learning how to do that in a car on the road with some of these crazy drivers," she said.

It was hands-on, maybe a little too much for Katherine Ross, who hopped out of the driver's seat and asked her instructor to take over, mid-lesson.

"I’m scared we’re going to spin," said Ross. "I don’t know, I love my car."

Jason McCall and instructors from the Sports Car Club of America taught the class with help from a Tire Rack tire retailer.

"We give these kids licenses when they are 15, 16, 17 and they have no practice. The way they practice is by doing it and that's why statistically the chances of them getting in a wreck the first couple of years skyrockets," said McCall. "They are taught a lot of things in Drivers Ed, they are taught the rules of the road. But what they are not taught is actually how the car reacts when you are on the road."

They closed off Pennington Field at HEB ISD and set up scenarios that the students had to work through.

"You keep getting pushed out from the middle of it, but once you figure out how to keep back into it and loosen up the throttle, it gets easier," said Zach Newcomer, a student.

The students worked on managing sudden stops in the lane, quick lane changes, and how to handle a skid.

"We share the roads with them every day, there’s a lot of kids on the road and it’s kinda important to the kids around us and everybody else driving they have good control and the ability to keep their vehicle in control and gives them skills they need to avoid accidents and be safe on the road," said Tim Boesche, instructor.

Parents watched, getting a bit of peace of mind, but more importantly,y the students walked away with more confidence behind the wheel.