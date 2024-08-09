North Texas schools in final push to prepare for students' arrival next week

Faculty at Jack Lowe Elementary in Dallas ISD, are transforming their halls into a gigantic garden, so students have one of the coolest walks to class.

"We vote on a theme, and then they make it come alive, the teachers. And so, you know, every teacher is competitive, and so they're like, 'Oh no, we got to do bigger and better next year,'" said Principal Crystal Cavitt.

Teacher's aide Irene Herrera is a nine-year vet at Jack Lowe.

"They love to see this. They feel so happy," said Herrera.

She has been going up and down a ladder all day focused on creating the right environment for the students, and incoming staff like Nivia Naomi Moncina Perez.

She just graduated from high school in May and decided to try out being an aide, before going to college.

"I don't know, like, I enjoy being good with kids. I enjoy teaching them. I have a little brother and a little sister. I enjoy being with them," she said.

In between all the designing and stapling, there's serious conversation not just on how to be creative, but how to contribute the most to the classroom.

Nivia says being just two months out of school she hopes to help the teachers too.

"When they see you with a certain mood, they're going to feel like that. They're not gonna have the willingness to like, learn, so maybe be more excited. Try to encourage them to come in and learn," she said.

They hope the art grabs the kids' eyes and the dedication in their hearts can take care of the rest helping the students grow.