North Texas schools, businesses search for ways to help teachers get supplies

Two busloads of teachers from North Texas Collegiate Academy visited Denton Walmart, armed with funds provided by their school leaders, to embark on their back-to-school shopping spree.

"It makes our year so much better, so much better. I mean, I can't explain," said Randy Tates, North Texas Collegiate Academy teacher.

Last year, Lisa Stanley proposed an innovative plan suggesting that school districts spend tens of thousands of dollars annually on back-to-school convocations and events.

The money is often donated but that doesn't mean you should still spend it on a big fancy lunch, she prefers to give her money to teachers instead.

"We all know teachers are not paid what they're worth anyway, so to ask them to also fund the supplies they need for their classroom is almost insulting to one of the most noble professions on this planet," said Stanley, Superintendent, North Texas Collegiate Academy.

Last year, when we shared her story, the message resonated, and school districts nationwide responded affirmatively, recognizing this as the right thing to do. Consequently, they too canceled back-to-school convocations and instead distributed cash to teachers for shopping. While other regions have embraced her initiative, most North Texas districts have yet to follow suit.

"You know, as a district leader, I can advocate legislatively to increase teacher salaries. I can do a lot, but that's I'm limited to what people in Austin choose at the end of the day, but I can choose how our local district spends our budget money," said Stanley.

Most districts report that their convocation spaces and meals are generously donated, often without any cost to them. Dallas, Richardson, and several other districts have opted to hold their convocations virtually, aiming to energize teachers without incurring any expenses. Organizing such an event in a larger school district might only require teachers to contribute a maximum of $20. However, there is still hope.

"We gave away 17,000 backpacks last year, this year we added laptops this year because we wanted to remove every barrier we could remove," said Charlene Lake, AT&T.

Companies such as AT&T and United Way are stepping up to assist. Whether it's purchasing supplies for children or teachers, businesses across North Texas are making efforts to bridge the gaps in school supply needs, alleviating the burden on educators.

"School supplies with inflation, those prices are going up every day, and having those necessary supplies and resources along with what the district provides we'll have a stock to last us through the year," said Tanisha Allen, Principal, Ervin Elementary School, Dallas.

As schools continue to explore methods to persuade teachers to opt for their district, this approach is one that teachers at North Texas Collegiate Academy say further convinces them to remain in their positions.