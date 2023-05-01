North Texas Schools Ask for Help Persuading Lawmakers for Money; Call Their Budget an Emergency

Irene Cardoso teaches sixth grade in Cedar Hill ISD, at least for now.

"Can I make it one more year as a teacher? Will I have enough to pay my bills?" she asked on behalf of teachers across Texas.

She is one of many teachers who say the raises they've gotten have barely put a dent in the cost of inflation, and school leaders say she's right.

"Despite being one of the largest and wealthiest states in our nation, Texas has consistently ranked near the bottom of per-pupil spending on education," said Nancy Humphries, Plano ISD School Board member.

Teachers, school board members, superintendents even business leaders from Frisco to Cedar Hill got together Monday to sound the alarm to state lawmakers.

"Mayday is used by pilots and sailors to sound an alarm and request immediate rescue, let me make it official. Mayday, Mayday, Mayday. Texas public schools are in need of immediate rescue, we're declaring an emergency," said Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of the Dallas ISD.

They're looking at the $34 million in excess funds lawmakers are sitting on as they struggle to pay bills. Even business leaders are saying schools need the money.

"The number one challenge facing all our companies today is workforce, and we have to go deep within our bench to have a pipeline of talent and that starts with our schools," said Doug McDonald, director of economic development for the City of Plano.

Schools face competition from lawmakers wanting to score points with voters and lower property tax rates, but schools say the amount of local tax money they send to the state has gone up and at the very least they need more money to combat inflation.

"Teachers should not have to work second jobs to make ends meet," said Cardoso.

Schools are trying to hold on to the few teachers they have left as the cost of living makes teaching increasingly unrealistic for Texas families.

School leaders are asking you to call, or email your state lawmakers and ask them to fully fund Texas public schools.