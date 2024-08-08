Former engineers have become middle school math instructors and elderly volunteers assisting learners in their studies of criminal justice; over the last few years, we've observed an increase in atypical teachers in educational settings.

One district had teachers from different states instructing students via a Zoom meeting.

"We're hoping not to go to use those resources anymore. It's always better to have a physical, a teacher, an educator, in front of our kids," said Eduardo Conde, Lancaster ISD.

Conde said his district, like many others, is trying to get trained teachers back in the classroom.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"It's not a job. I've seen people where it's a job and it's, it's not, it's not for them, teaching is a calling. Teaching you need to have the passion for any role within a school district," said Conde.

People like Sam Malone, who is new to Texas, is fresh out of grad school and has a mission.

"I'm very passionate about English and reading and writing, and I want to, I want to keep kids on that route. You know, I want to,' said Malone. "We're so distracted by technology these days and distracted by our crazy political climate right now, and I want people to focus on the beauty of literature and staying focused on reading and writing."

He quickly learned he was in the driver's seat as district after district made their pitch about why their district was a better fit for him than the next.

The position is intimidating, as districts are looking for teachers who are committed to staying, while others are attracted by higher salaries and improved working conditions, which are significantly less demanding. However, they assure us that job retention is relatively good these days.

"We had less than 100 vacant positions last year. At this time, we still had about 200 which was still great, but we are under 1% vacancies, the best position we've been in in a very long time," said Stephanie Elizalde, Superintendent, of Dallas ISD.

Bottomline, fewer students throughout North Texas will begin the year without a teacher assigned to their class, and there should be fewer students with teachers lacking a teaching degree.