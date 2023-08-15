New STEM schools create the need for STEM educators and administrators

It's one of Dallas ISD's biggest success stories, P-TECH, a program that starts high schoolers down the path of computer science and engineering as soon as they enter high school.

"Just to see the growth from year to year to one grade level, the impact is amazing," said Sasha-Ann Sookram, assistant principal of Seagoville High.

While she's helping guide the students to be successful in STEM it's not an area she has a ton of experience in.

"I was not too great at math," said Sookram.

It's a problem at schools everywhere, an explosion of curriculums, schools and campuses focused on STEM. And while we have a generation of students who embrace all things digital, finding teachers or even worse, administrators who don't just share the vision but also the knowledge has been a real problem for schools.

"For decades we've talked about kids being digital natives and they're far more beyond that now so we want to make sure that our admin are very competent when we talk about that realm because some students are far beyond the teachers and administrators," said Shelia Brown, professor, at the University of North Texas at Dallas.

Brown leads a new program at UNT-Dallas that helps train and lead education administrators in all things STEM. Through a grant from Texas Instruments teachers in the southern part of Dallas County can enroll tuition free.

The hope is to help grow a crop of STEM administrators in Cedar Hill, Dallas, DeSoto, Duncanville and Lancaster ISD, where there is a significant need.

"We've got to make sure we have a pipeline available to continue to have administrative support in districts," said Brown.

Principal Sookram signed up and says immediately she was able to better connect with her students and help guide them in career choices.

"I really wanted to reach the students the best way possible and that program had what I was looking for," she said.