It's called a Field of Dreams and a group of 12-year-old boys from Tarrant County were on it.

"It was all of our dreams to play in the Little League World Series," said Cooper Neumann.

"I've been I've watched it for three straight years. And I was like, 'Dad, can I try it? Can we try to play in that?'". said Harrison Harper.

It went well, really well.

The boys won every single game they played and their parents said that, was a problem.

"The allegations complaint started that our team I guess was too good," said Greg Harper, the boy's coach.

The team was accused of playing together before the boys were too old and didn't live in the required area... all the things they said they proved weren't true.

"Water bills, and all kinds of things that you have to bring to substantiate your residency and we we took care of that as well," said Cyle Brossman, assistant coach.

They thought it was over. Then the complaints went all the way to the Little League International Office in Pennsylvania.

Those guys called the league president here in Texas and at the end of that call, the league president agreed to kick this undefeated team out of the league with no real explanation as to why.

"We said just give us an allegation give us a reason why our kids were removed. They said it's not our fault. We didn't do anything. You need to talk to your League President. He's the one that voluntarily removed you guys," said Harper.

The president didn't answer our calls for an explanation but in a letter and conversations with parents, he said he was given an ultimatum to choose between removing this team or kicking them all out.

"Just to have someone strip that away from you, for no reason, no reason at all. I mean, we have wrote emails, phone calls, no explanation whatsoever," said Michelle Peluso, a parent

We reached out to Little League International who released a statement saying,

"A protest was filed with the Little League International Tournament Committee by another league participating in the Texas District 7 Tournament. As the role of the Tournament Committee is to review situations that arise at all levels of the tournament and ensure Little League rules, regulations, and policies have been implemented, the Tournament Committee reviewed the information provided in the protest, and subsequently discussed it directly with the League President, after which the Fossil Creek Little League team in question voluntarily withdrew from the Tournament. This withdrawal was accepted by the Tournament Committee and the Texas District 7 Little League Baseball tournament proceeded on June 19, 2024, without the withdrawn team. As such, Little League International considers this matter closed"

"Little League, on their own website talks about their their mantra or their motto, I will play fair. Well, this doesn't seem very fair, and to not have an answer doesn't seem very fair," said Peluso.

If there's a rule that was broken, they say they don't know what it is.

It's all a life lesson for sure for these boys who next year will be too old to play again.

"I was disappointed. Yeah. It's been pretty cool to play on TV in front of a lot of people," said Nicholas Brossman