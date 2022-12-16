Little Elm ISD Considering 4-Day School Week to Help Fight Teacher Shortage

School Boards across North Texas are putting out their school year calendars for next year. They often get parent input, but one of those calendars in one district did something different this year.

"We want to have certified teachers in the classroom with our students. Just since August 1st, we've had 23 professionals resign," said Daniel Gallagher, superintendent of Little Elm ISD.

He's asking parents to vote on the district moving to a 4-day school week. Smaller more rural districts like Mineral Wells have tried with great results.

"I understand the value to teachers and the district, but I'm concerned for the impact to the parents, particularly day care. What do you do if you're a two-parent working family?" asked Dan Ewing, a parent in the district.

Little Elm ISD has not promised day care like Mineral Wells ISD is doing, and that presents a problem. But some parents say, "hold on a minute."

Lindsay Reyes, a parent, says while she sympathizes with working families who don't have options, retaining teachers is priority one for Little Elm ISD which fell to be one of the few "C" school districts in the area on its state report card.

"You can't just keep doing things the same way and get different results," said Reyes.

Parents must vote their choice to the district by Monday, then the school board will decide what's best.

"I feel for them but have to look out for what's best for my kid, his learning ability after having a break is terrible," said Allie Todd. Her son has ADHD; others have kids in special education.

Parents say they need the district to provide more details on how kids will be impacted before they can vote with confidence on changing the way we've done things, the way it's worked, for so long.