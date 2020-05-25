Librarians Connect To Students With Reading Challenge Despite At-Home Learning

Some librarians in the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District took a back seat over the past few months to let teachers tackle subjects like math, science and social studies while students learned at home.

"I've been in their Webexs with their classrooms, but there was nothing connecting me to the kids," said Kristi Wagner, librarian at Cannon Elementary School in Grapevine.

Each year the district encourages students to read, but this time those librarians knew they needed something bigger.

"I emailed the kids and CC'd their parents and said, 'Do you want to read with me?' and they were really excited to do that," Wagner said.

They're calling it GCISD Reads, a challenge for students to read a certain number of pages and different genres of books.

"It's allowed us to get to know the kids in a very personal way, knowing what the kids like to read tells you a lot," said Kurstin Diggs, librarian at Dove Elementary School in Grapevine.

But how do you get new books to students stuck at home? Well, the same way you feed them, in a car line.

"It's like an Oprah's favorite things moment, a book for you and a book for you, it's so wonderful," said Becky Sporrer, librarian at Silver Lake Elementary School in Grapevine.

With donations from partner organizations, they bought books and handed them out.

It didn't take long for these librarians' email inboxes to start buzzing with parents sharing photos of their children lost in books.