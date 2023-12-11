Keller, Grapevine-Colleyville ISDs approve policies for chaplains to serve in schools

Anger and shouting in Monday night's Keller ISD school board meeting.

"We can't trust what you're going to say," said one parent to board members.

Most parents speaking Monday were strongly against Keller ISD's proposed policy to allow chaplains to work in Keller schools.

"You are going to see an exodus of students, families, and teachers," said one speaker.

The board president repeatedly ejected parents who spoke out of turn, sometimes even after asking them for clarification of what they were saying.

Board member Ruthie Keys, who was against the policy, walked off the stage, calling it her last straw and insinuating she was resigning her seat.

Keller ISD said they're working to determine if her words were official.

The state required this vote. They passed a new law giving religious leaders more freedom and the ability to be paid for mental health services. But districts could opt out.

Keller and Grapevine-Colleyville ISD also took up this issue Monday night and opted in. Keller stipulated it would just apply to volunteers.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD said if they hire a chaplain as a counselor, the chaplain would no longer be a chaplain; he would now simply be a counselor.

There was a small group of people there who were supportive of the move.

"I'm just here to say I had it my way. It would be God first and everything. I think it's a great compromise," said one speaker.

Some parents saw the state and district would face lawsuits over violating the separation of church and state.

About 100 chaplains drafted a letter against the statewide law, saying it harms public schools. "There is no requirement in this law that the chaplain refrain from proselytizing while at schools or that they serve students from different religious backgrounds.

The National School Chaplain Association told NBC 5 they supported the Texas law. "School chaplaincy, just like chaplaincy in other U.S. institutions, is perfectly legal and consistently upheld by the Supreme Court. School chaplaincy programs follow specific regulations that prohibit proselytizing, offering services based on consent. Simply put, chaplains don’t represent religion or the church, they represent God."

Keller ISD board members insisted current counselors would not be replaced with chaplains, despite concern from parents that it would.

"While SB 763 allows a school district to employ chaplains if it chooses to adopt such a policy, that’s not what Keller ISD’s adopted resolution allows, and the Trustees were clear about that this evening," said a district spokesman.

The board told parents who don't like it to vote in upcoming elections.