Karen Molinar named Interim Fort Worth ISD Superintendent

Following Angelica Ramsey's resignation, the board of trustees unanimously voted Monday to name Karen Molinar interim superintendent of the Fort Worth Independent School District.

The school district also said Molinar, the district's second-ranked leader, would apply for the job permanently.

Molinar said she's already met with principals and district leaders about some of the teachers' concerns about how much paperwork they said former superintendent Ramsey required.

She added she was looking at what requirements would go away but didn't commit to any specific changes that she would make at this point.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Board members deliberated for more than two hours Tuesday night on the naming of an interim, their first meeting to discuss such an appointment since Ramsey's resignation.

NBC 5 asked the board about many reports from community members saying Molinar was the choice as interim superintendent when they have never officially met as a group.

The board refused to answer our questions or questions from reporters.

Molinar's appointment pacifies many in the community who have repeatedly pushed to have someone local take over the district and not bring in a leader from the outside like they did when Ramsey was hired.

In a public comment session at tonight's meeting, many encouraged board members to consider reducing the number of district administrators and getting rid of many of the leaders hired by Ramsey over the past two years.

The board had an opportunity to speak freely tonight and give general comments in the meeting. None of them discussed the change in leadership, Ramsey, or her settlement agreement of nearly $950,000 to leave the district.