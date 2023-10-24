Is Dallas ISD leading the nation or home to poor-performing schools?

This year, like every year, Texas Education Commissioner and Dallas’ very own Mike Morath comes home and gives a speech to the business community on how schools across Texas are fairing.

He’s typically pretty fond of Dallas ISD, where he used to serve on the school board, but this year he went further.

"Second graders in Dallas ISD are asked to give a short speech from the position of a war hawk trying to convince Madison to enter the war, this is a rigorous curriculum," said Morath. "In fifth grade, they are reading 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' in Dallas public schools this year, all of them."

Nearly half of his speech praised Dallas ISD.

"Dallas is leading the nation in this transformation towards career academics," he said before adding, "Dr. Elizalde comes in and has embedded rigor in classrooms like nothing I've ever seen before in my life."

Morath spoke, and exited immediately, stage left, without taking any questions.

Next up, Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde.

"I really felt like there was nothing I should say, getting onstage after the commissioner gave us so many compliments," she said, before adding, "So our students performed better. But our grade will decline. I can explain it, I can put up the numbers, but I can't make it make sense."

Elizalde is suing Morath and has accused state leaders of taking high-performing school districts and trying to give them failing grades to pass new laws letting parents take state tax dollars and send them to private schools.

Elizalde says as well as Dallas ISD is doing, Morath's new report card would drop several schools in the district from B’s to D’s despite all those compliments.

"Do the grades correlate to student improvement? Or are they contradicting student performance?" she questioned.

“Politics are infiltrating our schools in a way that is largely unprecedented,” said Taylor Kessner, professor at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Kessner is studying the impact today’s political environment is having on our classrooms.

He says the politically charged environment is not just confusing and frustrating parents, over whether their schools are good or bad, but at UTA, they’re seeing significantly fewer college students wanting to work here

"They say, why on earth would I sign up for this? I have students who are saying, Yeah, I signed up for this and I think I'm just gonna leave Texas. I hear that a lot," he said.

The new school report cards might never see the light of day if House Democrats have their way. Teachers might not get any additional money, if the Governor doesn't get school choice legislation.

Parents are left trying to sift through all of this and determine how schools are performing versus the political back and forth we're seeing throughout education these days.

