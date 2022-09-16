High School Students Study Crime Scene in the Classroom

You couldn't miss "Anna Garcia" sprawled out in the middle of the lobby of the Harmony School of Innovation in Garland.

"We're testing the DNA of the blood and hair," said Adrian Alonzo, a student in the class examining the fake body of "Anna Garcia," in a mock crime scene.

It's part of the assignment in Principles of BioMedicine. An elective for students interested in the medical field.

"I love this class, it's so fun," exclaimed Ahsan Honar, another student in the course.

Their teacher is an actual medical doctor from Guatemala who moved to the U.S. and decided to pick up his other love, teaching.

"Working in my country, I taught classes in Biomedicine and that's when I discovered I loved teaching," said Otto Santos, instructor.

And so they're here in school taking notes, using critical thinking, and following the science to crack the case.

"There's some evidence you can check that's medically related if she fell and hit her head," said Hania Khan. While many of her classmates want to be surgeons and doctors, she watched a lot of crime shows as a kid.

"I want to be a forensic pathologist, like a CSI," she said. "Someone who investigates crime scenes."

She used her knowledge of how the body works, ran tests, and conferred with peers to come up with a hypothesis.

They'll keep testing theories, learning new material, and piecing together clues based on their medical training to find out how "Anna" actually died. They'll find out toward the end of the semester.