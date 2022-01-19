Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Shuts Down After COVID-19 Surge

Officials with the Grapevine Colleyville ISD announced Wednesday that the entire district will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Classes are expected to resume on Monday, January 24.

The district said the number of students and teachers who tested positive jumped from 70 to 700 in just two weeks, adding another 200 cases on Wednesday alone.

"My son is at the middle school. He has teachers down. There's no teachers, there's no students, there's not a whole lot left," said parent Melissa Cross.

Her three kids all tested positive. They've been home 10 days and were set to go back to school just as the whole district shut down.

"I think everyone is acting on the fly on this point. I'm happy at this point knowing they're doing the best they can just like all of us," said Cross.

Birdville ISD also closed several days this week, while neighboring HEB ISD told their parents they believe they have things under control but are keeping a watchful eye on their positivity rates.

Dallas and Fort Worth ISD's both are dealing with crippling numbers of teachers out but are determined to keep the doors open.

Grapevine-Colleyville wanted to do the same but ultimately the number of students sick forced their hand.

"We're hoping with Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday many of our folks will feel better and they're able to come back and give them the time to recover," said Robin Ryan, Superintendent, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

The Texas Education Agency made it easier for teachers to get back in the classroom after exposure but issued no guidelines to increase social distancing, or create preventative measures during this surge of cases.