Gabe Trujillo is expected to be the next superintendent of the Grand Prairie ISD, the district announced Wednesday.

Trujillo is the district's lone finalist for the position and must now wait the state-mandated 21-day waiting period before being offered the job.

The selection comes after former Grand Prairie superintendent Jorge Arredondo's termination on Dec. 2, 2024, following a 5-2 school board vote. At a board meeting in October 2024, members voted 4-2 to place Arredondo on paid administrative leave for violating the district's discrimination, harassment and retaliation policy.

According to Grand Prairie ISD, with over 30 years of experience in public education, Trujillo brings a "deep commitment to improving student success and educational excellence."

Trujillo is a U.S. Air Force veteran. He received a bachelor's and master's degree from Wayland Baptist University and his doctorate in Educational Administration from Texas A&M-Commerce.

He previously worked for Grand Prairie ISD as area superintendent from 2016-20. Earlier in his career, Trujillo was a principal for Plainview ISD and Duncanville ISD, and most recently as superintendent for Nacogdoches ISD.

The school board will finalize Trujillo's appointment after the waiting period. The district said he is expected to start in early April.