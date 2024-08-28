Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker says Fort Worth ISD lacks leadership and must change

Whether it's a school board or a city council, it's a common occurrence: people getting upset and demanding change. Tuesday, the person at the microphone during Fort Worth ISD's Board meeting was none other than the mayor.

Mayor Mattie Parker presented the board members with a letter, bearing her signature along with that of 30 community members, including former Mayor Betsey Price. The letter criticizes Fort Worth Independent School District's performance, highlighting its shortcomings in comparison to Dallas and Houston.

"What I think is lacking is leadership from the board they're really struggling with what their place is and how they move things forward," said Parker.

"Do you want Dr. Ramsey replaced?" asked Education Reporter Wayne Carter. "No, not my job," she responded. "I think she's frustrated and I understand why there's obviously a divide between Ramsey and the board. The board and the superintendent has got to be on the same page."

Parker's public complaints were not unusual, she insists. She recalls reaching out to board members and the superintendent regarding a particular group of STAAR test scores and a concerning trend of poor performance, long before Ramsey took the helm.

"I love that we have so many people engaged in what high-quality education looks like," said Angelica Ramsey, Superintendent of Fort Worth ISD.

Ramsey pointed to data showing most school districts across the state scored poorly this year, Fort Worth ISD's numbers weren't as bad as many of the others.

"We're not happy with our scores. we're nowhere near where we want to be," she added.

Ramsey talked about the work the district must do before teaching and how many students in the district live in poverty.

"We're doing everything from mental health for families, free food, shoes," she said.

Parker fired back.

"The same thing is true in Brownsville, Houston, Dallas and they are making improvements," she said.

When asked if the city could help with the students' other needs, by creating partnerships Parker said. "They exist all day long I've talked to her about them, we've had them for years."