Fort Worth ISD to Install Internet Transmission Towers to Connect Students

On the front lawn of Morningside Elementary, Fort Worth Independent School District superintendent Kent Scribner promised at-home WiFi for the students of the school and three more like it by end of the summer break.

"We think the best way to keep our kids headed in the right direction is to double down and invest in those communities with the greatest need," said Scribner.

Morningside, Rosemont, Eastern Hills, and Stop Six will all see towers going up this summer. Fort Worth is following the lead of Castleberry and Dallas ISDs with the cell tower approach.

They're starting with temporary towers like the ones we reported on at Dallas' Lincoln High and then expanding to 60 and 100-foot towers like the ones we reported on in Castleberry.

Fort Worth brought over one of the tech leaders from Dallas, they're using the same company and using federal dollars to pay for it and meet their aggressive new learning goals.

"We're going to extend our instruction after the school day after-hours programming with virtual learning and tutoring, small group tutoring in the afternoon evenings and weekends," said Scribner.

Scribner does not have immediate plans to work with surrounding districts to share the towers but will have them up in all areas that are below the poverty line by the beginning of next year.