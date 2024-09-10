Fort Worth ISD says TEA data shows improvement in several schools but more work to do

EM Daggett Elementary in South Fort Worth is one of the oldest schools in Fort Worth ISD and the last time TEA gave grades they were one of the worst performing schools.

"Overall score was a 61 that's like two points from an 'F' campus," said Sara Gillespie, the school's new principal.

Teachers say a new focus on what the district calls Tier 1 instruction changed things at Daggett. Kids are tested frequently on what they know, and grouped in tables with kids at their levels.

"In those small groups, I can see where I need they need more refinement, where I need to plug in, where I need to put more of their digital lessons geared towards, you know, wherever that weakness is," said Patty Gill, who teaches math at the school.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This school didn't have many extra-curriculars or clubs, things to make school more fun. They added those in too now. Daggett is no longer two points away from an "F" but two-tenths of a point away from an "A."

"I don't guess we ever expected we would almost make A but we're two-tenths of a point from being an A-rated campus," said Gillespie.

Nearly 40 Fort Worth ISD schools jumped a whole letter grade this year, eleven jumped two letter grades. Remember this is a test that is radically redone, graded by computers, and other school districts are critical of it. But Fort Worth ISD appears to have improved.

"The data doesn't lie. So we're seeing growth. We're seeing that we're trending in the right direction," said Angelica Ramsey, Superintendent, of Fort Worth ISD. She's proud of their progress but reserved as she says this is just one lap in a long race.

"We need to get to a place where we are exceeding what the national averages are for numeracy and literacy, we're not there yet, and so it's hard to beat your chest and say 'Yay' because we have not arrived. We are doing great work every single day, and if we continue in their trajectory, we're going we absolutely are going to," he said.

The news comes after tense words from the city's mayor demanding the schools do better.

She had a point, while the numbers show improvement, the district still lags behind its peers and has for decades.

In 2022 the district scored a 'B,' but had numbers been released in 2023 they would have scored a 'D.' Now they're up to a 'C.' You have to remember though, that TEA redesigned those tests, making them much harder to score higher grades and much harder, if not impossible to compare scores in one year to the next.

"We are showing progress. When I go into the schools, they're happy. Principals are skipping. Let me show you this. Let me show you what our kids have done," said Camille Rodriguez, school board member, at Fort Worth ISD.

The teachers at Daggett Elementary say for years the district forced them to teach a certain way, lately they've been given more freedom to do what they think works.

"The power with my colleagues has always been here, and I just think that change in leadership definitely empowered us," said Gill.

Now it's just waiting to see are these gains a "brief bump" or a lasting impact for Fort Worth ISD.