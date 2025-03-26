Fort Worth ISD superintendent unveils plan to move coaches into classrooms

Superintendent Karen Molinar’s plan impacts instructional coaches on school campuses. These are the people who help train teachers to better help students succeed.

Now, those coaches will be required to teach in the classroom and work directly with students. They’ll still work to coach their peers but will also have to do hands-on work in the classroom.

It will impact salaries, but the United Educators Association tells us they’ve heard few complaints from their members.

Three high-level area superintendents would find their positions eliminated as well.

The plan moves more than $27 million from administration to a model that touches classrooms more.

Molinar’s plan also puts a big focus on middle school, where Fort Worth ISD students lag behind the state average. She wants to change the schedule, double down on literacy and work to improve the ability of middle schoolers to read and perform before they get to high school.

Board members supported the plan.

Molinar’s plan for improving literacy isn’t new, but she says it’s time to put money behind it and actively implement it.

Coaches will need to apply for new positions, which will have them add teaching to some of their current coaching roles. They will move to a teaching pay scale as well, but get incentive pay if their students succeed.

Coaches were briefed on the plan over the past few weeks, but none spoke against it at Tuesday night’s meeting.