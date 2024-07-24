Fort Worth ISD Superintendent works to prepare leaders for start of school despite roadblocks on test scores improvement plan

It's back to school for principals at Fort Worth ISD. They're all under one roof this week brainstorming, setting ideas and plans to improve test scores in their classrooms.

"We can, we have to do it together, we can lean on each other, rely on each other," said Olga Bernal, a first-year principal at Morningside Elementary.

The plan of action from Superintendent Angelica Ramsey is to improve test scores and increase the schools using the new curriculum that NBC 5 showed you last school year. It brought up scores in several district elementary schools.

But the school board voted down the superintendent plan in a meeting Tuesday night, saying they wanted to hear more from parents on it.

"I would have liked to have seen this information get out to the community quicker for them to process more and understand the routes we're going," said Fort Worth ISD Board Member, Wallace Bridges.

So school will start without the plan in place, it bothered some board members and principals who are left unsure where the district's priorities are.

We asked Ramsey if she even needed board permission to come up with a plan to improve test scores.

"We can have an internal plan, we can have an internal plan but I think it's best that we come to an agreement," said Ramsey.

Just last week, the board voted five to four on a raise for Ramsey, now this. Is the board losing confidence in her?

"I don't feel like we're butting heads I think we're all rowing in the same direction when it comes to student outcomes," said Ramsey.

Sources tell us the votes had little to do with the superintendent, and more with board members disagreeing on details of both plans.

Still, school starts soon and principals won't have a road map.

School Board member Michael Ryan told us he had no issue with the plan, but voted against it, only because two of his colleagues were upset and he wanted it to come up again when everyone was present.

He told us it would likely pass at the next meeting, but that next board meeting is after the start of school.