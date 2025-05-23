In schools, there are many helpers, like office staff, cafeteria workers, who play a small part in making it easier to learn.

"I did it for 16 years," said Michael Dixon. Mr. Mike, as students knew him, was the head custodian, keeping the building clean.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

But also working with students, trying to help motivate them to stay on task, even parents started to take notice.

"I was wiping the windows by the front office," said Dixon. "She said I don't know what you've been saying to my son, but keep saying it."

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He's paid to clean classrooms, but his passion was bigger than a broom.

"I used to say to people all the time, 'I'm going to be on the other side of that desk soon, one of these days,'" he said. "I always wanted to be a teacher, but I never went to school."

Everyone saw the time he spent with students, administrators started letting him come to faculty meetings, and encouraged him.

"She said, 'Hurry up and get your degree because these kids need you,'" he told us of a conversation with his principal.

So he cleaned classrooms by day and studied in them at night.

"When I started college, I'm using floppy disks and the lady in the library said, 'Sir, we don't use those anymore,'" said Dixon.

But what they still needed was teachers who care.

Degree in hand, Mr. Mike is now Mr. Dixon, teaching financial literacy at Leonard Middle School in Fort Worth ISD and connecting with kids.

"He's very funny, and he likes to joke around most of the time in class, while most teachers they're really serious in class," said Covan Elder, one of his students.

"He works really hard to keep us in check and the life lesson we will need for the future," said Veronica Calvillo.

These first-year middle schoolers just know him as their teacher who took an interest in them, not knowing the sacrifices he made to stand before them.

"He was a janitor? In the school?" asked Calvillo. "Oh, cool."

"He was the janitor? That's cool, I didn't know that," echoed Elder.

The man they clearly already loved, instantly became even cooler.

"That's very inspirational, it shows you can do whatever you want," Calvillo added.

It's not all wrapped up in a bow. Mr Dixon admits, teaching's a lot harder than he thought.

"You have to have tough skin to deal with different attitudes, different behaviors, not only that, you have got to have a passion for this. It's not for everybody," he said.

Fort Worth ISD is building a new school here, with higher expectations for teachers.

Mr Dixon doesn't have the certifications needed to stay on board, and so he's looking for his next classroom.

Whether he's at the blackboard or holding a broom, it's safe to say he'll be looking to make a difference.

"My dad told me years ago, you're always on stage, somebody's always looking at you. and I took that to heart," said Dixon.