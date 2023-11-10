First-graders are studying human anatomy and tested in a new hands-on approach

Sometimes all it takes is a sound to know something is good.

But when the beep of an EKG echoed through the halls of Wilmer Hutchins Elementary was all good.

"We have six surgical tests that we need to complete," announced Gidia Santiago, teacher to a group of first-grade surgeons scrubbing in outside the restrooms.

The students have been studying human anatomy. They know what our internal organs look like and what they do.

On this day, it's test day and rather than a pen and paper, they must grab drawings of body parts and put them in the right place on their patient, which is an outline of the human body.

"It was the brain, a bone like that, like the blood vessels," said one student. "It was the heart, the lungs"

They'll have to write out what each of those parts does.

It's all part of Dallas ISD's new Amplify curriculum, which encourages teachers to not just have students read and repeat but work together, get hands-on, and not just as a fun activity, but even when quizzing them on what they learned.

"We're fostering this front since the first grade that way, and he's great at each grade level. They keep growing," said Santiago.

And could, the sights, and sounds of all this plant a seed? A career goal?

"I will be a doctor on the weekends," said Brylen Scott.

She told us during the week she wanted to be a police officer.

Not a bad combination, nothing wrong with aiming high.